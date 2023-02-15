Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,636 shares of company stock worth $30,420,426 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Airbnb by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,926,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.