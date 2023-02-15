AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

ABSSF opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABSSF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

