Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up approximately 3.7% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.37.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.59. The company had a trading volume of 421,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.80. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

