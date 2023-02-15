Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.62 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle updated its FY23 guidance to $26.00-33.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.36 and its 200-day moving average is $265.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
