Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.00-33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $29.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.33 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $299.37.
Albemarle Price Performance
Shares of ALB traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.80. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle
Institutional Trading of Albemarle
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albemarle (ALB)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.