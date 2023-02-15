Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASTL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 442,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,000. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $851.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 692.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 383,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 408.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 279,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 1,184.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 137,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

