Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASTL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 442,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,000. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $851.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 692.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 383,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 408.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 279,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 1,184.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 137,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

