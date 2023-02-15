Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Raised to C$3.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Alithya Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALYA traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,673. The stock has a market cap of C$215.57 million and a P/E ratio of -12.53. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

