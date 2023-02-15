Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 582,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Allego Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALLG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allego has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allego in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allego in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allego during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Allego

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

