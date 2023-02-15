Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.12

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 1074170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.