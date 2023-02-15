Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.12

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 1074170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.