Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

