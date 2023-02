Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.54. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lmonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Valtreixal, Almonty Korea Tungsten, Almonty Korea Moly, and Panasquiera. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.