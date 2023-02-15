Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $100.67 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,987 shares during the period. Rogers makes up about 4.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 2.21% of Rogers worth $100,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 147.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $150.38. 3,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,583. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.03. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average of $181.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

