Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price target for the company. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

TSE:ARR opened at C$9.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.87. The company has a current ratio of 102.67, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$281.97 million and a P/E ratio of -52.95. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

