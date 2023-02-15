AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.00

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

AMAYA Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

AMAYA Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMAYA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAYA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.