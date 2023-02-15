Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,103,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Ambev by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,103,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 748,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 473,420 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

