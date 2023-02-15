Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,504 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV remained flat at $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,541,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Ambev Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

