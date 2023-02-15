Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-$4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.244-$2.274 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.25.

Amedisys Price Performance

Amedisys stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 532,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,096. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $26,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3,024.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 265,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

