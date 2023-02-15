American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 508.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Shares of AEP opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.