American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the period. American Financial Group accounts for approximately 5.8% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,477,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,344,000 after buying an additional 118,546 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,311,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Financial Group Stock Performance

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.04.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

