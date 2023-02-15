American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
American Realty Investors Stock Down 3.0 %
American Realty Investors stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 5,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $416.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $28.39.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
