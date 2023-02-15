American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 3.0 %

American Realty Investors stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 5,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $416.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $4,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

