American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

American States Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

American States Water Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American States Water has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

