American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
American States Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.
American States Water Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of American States Water stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of American States Water
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American States Water Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American States Water (AWR)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.