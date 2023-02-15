American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Water Works by 18.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

NYSE:AWK opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

