American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.72-4.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.67.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,650. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.02.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,329,000 after purchasing an additional 296,998 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

