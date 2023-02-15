American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 688,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,650. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,643,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,329,000 after acquiring an additional 296,998 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

