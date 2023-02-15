Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.