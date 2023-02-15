Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.47 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.11 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 901,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,159. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPL. UBS Group cut shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,129 shares of company stock valued at $314,889. Insiders own 45.39% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Amplitude by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

