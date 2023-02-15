Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VYM stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $110.22. 273,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

