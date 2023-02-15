Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 123 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.84. The company had a trading volume of 325,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,355. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.72 and its 200 day moving average is $244.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

