Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $194.98 and last traded at $192.14, with a volume of 1321598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

