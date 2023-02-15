Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $51.50

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $144,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $76,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.