Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT at $56.16

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.62) to €46.40 ($49.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DPSGY opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

