Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT at $25.80

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
Several research analysts have commented on ICPT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of ICPT opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $878.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
Recommended Stories
