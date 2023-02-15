Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT at $25.80

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research analysts have commented on ICPT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of ICPT opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $878.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after buying an additional 217,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after buying an additional 197,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,431,883 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 345,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

