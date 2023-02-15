Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Price Target at $136.56

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.