Analyzing Nocopi Technologies (NNUP) & Its Rivals

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nocopi Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors -6.70% -25.94% -6.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nocopi Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors 739 3836 5967 102 2.51

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Nocopi Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nocopi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A -3,162.49 Nocopi Technologies Competitors $1.25 billion $101.46 million 1,101.44

Nocopi Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nocopi Technologies peers beat Nocopi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

