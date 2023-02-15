Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $46.98 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,601.92 or 0.07033001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.48 or 0.28308068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

