Anyswap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,345.86 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $10.28 or 0.00042666 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $88.21 million and approximately $11,345.86 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.60002324 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $19,197.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

