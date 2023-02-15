Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of AON worth $115,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,678 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 2.8 %

AON stock opened at $312.44 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,065.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

