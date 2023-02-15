Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APLIF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,480. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
Appili Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appili Therapeutics (APLIF)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.