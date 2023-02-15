Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APLIF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,480. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

