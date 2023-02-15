ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.60. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

