Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 65.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Arhaus Stock Performance

About Arhaus

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

