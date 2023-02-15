Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.46)-$(1.31) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $200-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.86 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.90.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.