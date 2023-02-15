Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Assurant by 5.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Assurant by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Assurant by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assurant Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.95. 487,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,865. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.