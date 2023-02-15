Astar Trading Up 48.9% Over Last Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. Astar has a total market cap of $148.66 million and $104.06 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded up 48.9% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00428505 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.11 or 0.28384976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

