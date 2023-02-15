Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Astronics Stock Up 3.7 %

Astronics stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Astronics has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $478.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.22 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 319,303 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 285,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Further Reading

