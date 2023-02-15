Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

