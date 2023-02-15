Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. 2,516,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,992,361. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

