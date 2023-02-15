Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 501,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ATCX stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.75 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $13.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamour Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.