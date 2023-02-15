Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,500 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 501,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.75 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants

About Atlas Technical Consultants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 549.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

