Audius Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $287.26 million and $33.25 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

