Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Up 9.6% in January

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $522.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

