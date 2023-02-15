AVINOC (AVINOC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $508,923.89

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $102.64 million and approximately $508,923.89 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

